International Committee of Red Cross to close its Azerbaijan mission

2 September 2025 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will close its mission in Azerbaijan on 3 September 2025, following a decision by the Azerbaijani government, Azernews reports, citing the ICRC’s Azerbaijan office.

The ICRC stated that it will continue to engage with Azerbaijani authorities to support individuals protected under international humanitarian law (IHL) in accordance with its mandate and the country’s obligations under the Geneva Conventions.

“We intend to continue our dialogue on humanitarian diplomacy, IHL, and other humanitarian issues of mutual concern,” the ICRC said.

Since 1992, the ICRC has assisted those affected by conflict by addressing urgent and essential needs, providing psychosocial support, improving critical infrastructure, and implementing mine-risk awareness and safe-behavior projects in areas contaminated with mines and other explosive remnants of war.

The ICRC has also supported authorities in promoting respect for IHL and clarifying the fate of persons missing in connection with the conflict.

“Our teams have visited detainees held in relation to the conflict, monitored their conditions and treatment, and helped maintain contact with their families. In all our work, we have collaborated closely with partners, including the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, government ministries and agencies, as well as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies,” the statement added.