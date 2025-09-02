bp Azerbaijan confirms crude oil quality issue at Ceyhan terminal resolved
bp Azerbaijan has announced that the crude oil quality issues at the Ceyhan terminal have been fully resolved, Azernews reports, citing the company.
According to information, all crude oil stored in the terminal’s tanks now meets the required specifications, and tanker loading operations are proceeding smoothly.
Earlier, bp Plc had reported potential contamination concerns related to organic chlorides in some batches of Azerbaijani crude oil, which could damage refinery equipment if present in high concentrations.
Azerbaijani crude oil is transported through the 1,768-kilometer Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan. The pipeline is operated by bp and managed by BTC Co.
