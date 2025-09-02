Two para shooters qualify for World Championships

2 September 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani Paralympic shooters Kamran Zeynalov and Aybeniz Babayeva have secured their spots in the World Shooting Para Sport Championships to be held in South Korea next year, Azernews reports.

They earned their places at the World Cup following outstanding performances at the Grand Prix in Novi Sad, Serbia.

Zeynalov claimed the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol (P1) and finished fourth in the 50-meter air pistol (P4) while Babayeva, a competitor in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympics, placed fourth and eighth in her events, respectively.

The World Shooting Para Sport Championships will take place in Changwon, South Korea, from September 3 to 14, 2026.

These Championships will also provide quota spots for the LA 2028 Paralympic Games.

The 2028 Summer Paralympics (LA 28) is an international multi-sport parasports event governed by the International Paralympic Committee.

The event will take place from August 15 to August 27, 2028, in Los Angeles, California, United States.

The 2028 Summer Paralympics in Los Angeles will feature 23 sports, with the debut of Para climbing as the 23rd sport, adding to the 22 sports from the initial program.