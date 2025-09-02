Romanian singer closes out summer season with thrilling show [PHOTOS]

2 September 2025 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Romanian singer INNA has closed out the summer season at Sea Breeze Resort in Baku with a high-energy concert, Azernews reports.

Hundreds of people gathered, feeling the cool breeze off the sea while dancing to INNA's hits from crowd favorites like "Hot," "Amazing," and "Sun Is Up" to newer tracks such as "Flashbacks," "Up"," Yalla," and "Deja Vu."

The energy was contagious, and the visuals on stage kept the party going all night.

The concert reached its peak with a stunning fireworks show that lit up the night sky over the Caspian Sea, bringing the summer events season at Sea Breeze Resort to a bright, unforgettable close.

It was a night where music, good vibes, and the magic of summer all came together, giving everyone a reason to celebrate and remember.

The event was organized by Fiesta Event Group (Fiesta Az) and Dream Group International.

Elena Alexandra Apostoleanu (INNA) is a Romanian singer and songwriter who shot to international stardom with her infectious dance-pop and house music tracks.

Since her breakthrough in 2008 with the hit single "Hot," INNA has become one of Romania's most successful musical exports, known for her catchy melodies, powerful vocals, and dynamic stage presence.

Her music blends electronic beats with pop sensibilities, making her a favorite on dance floors around the world.

Over the years, INNA has released multiple chart-topping singles such as "Amazing," "Sun Is Up," and "Cola Song," gaining a loyal fan base across Europe, Latin America, and beyond.