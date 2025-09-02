Baku Military Court hears victims’ testimonies in Ruben Vardanyan trial [PHOTOS]

2 September 2025 21:27 (UTC+04:00)

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other grave crimes, continued on September 2.

Azernews reports that an open court session was held at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samedova). The accused was provided with an interpreter in his native Russian language, as well as legal defence by a lawyer of his own choosing.

Before the interrogations began, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained to the victims and the legal heirs of victims who attended the hearing for the first time their rights and obligations under the law.

Afterwards, the statements of victims and their legal heirs were heard.

Victim Ayaz Nazarov’s legal heir – his mother, Sima Tanriverdiyeva, responding to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, said that her son was killed in Kalbajar as a result of enemy provocations.

Victim Garib Gasimov’s legal heir – his father, Shahbaz Gasimov, testified that his son was killed in Khojavand by gunfire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Responding to questions from Tugay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, the legal heir of victim Revan Jafarov, his father, Mahammadali Jafarov, testified that his son was killed in Khojavand as a result of enemy gunfire.

Victim Mirza Agayev testified that he was wounded in Khojavand as a result of enemy fire.

Another victim, Zakir Mirzayev, testified that he was injured in Khojavand, near the Red Bazaar area, as a result of the explosion of a grenade thrown by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal armed groups.

Responding to a question from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Asim Musayev stated that while grazing livestock in the Soyudlu pasture of Kalbajar, more than 30 artillery shells were fired by the enemy, wounding him and those around him, and killing more than 350 animals.

Victim Atamali Malikov testified that he was subjected to artillery shelling by the enemy in the Khankendi area, sustaining abdominal and back wounds. He underwent six operations due to his injuries.

Victim Namig Hashimov testified that despite being inside an ambulance marked with a recognition sign, he was fired upon in the Aghdam direction by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal armed groups, wounding him and five others.

Responding to questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the department at the Prosecutor General’s Office for Defence of State Prosecution, victim Madat Sabirzade testified that he was wounded by enemy gunfire during provocations in Khojaly, while five others near him were killed.

Victim Tahrun Asgarov testified that he suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of enemy fire in the Aghdara direction.

Turan Balashzade testified that his brother, Royal Balashzade, was killed by a sniper shot from the enemy in the direction of Kalbajar district.

In response to questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victim Sadiq Mammadali testified that he was wounded in the leg as a result of enemy artillery fire in the direction of Kalbajar.

Victim Aziz Azizov testified that he sustained a traumatic brain injury in Khojavand from mortar fire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal armed groups.

Victim Bahlul Agayev emphasized that he was wounded in his left arm as a result of enemy fire in Khojavand, and that another person was killed.

Fuad Gurbanli testified that he was wounded in the Aghdara direction by enemy fire, resulting in the amputation of his right leg below the knee. Khayal Masimov and Nurlan Rafizade testified that they were wounded by mortar fire.

Victim Urfan Mammadov testified that he sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and a traumatic brain injury as a result of enemy artillery fire in Khojavand, and that three of his companions were killed.

Parvin Allahverdiyev testified that he was wounded in the arm by sniper fire in Khojavand. Elsever Akhundov testified that in Aghdara he was wounded in the arm and leg and suffered a traumatic brain injury from the explosion of a mortar shell fired by the enemy nearby.

Victim Nemat Baghirov testified that during a mortar explosion by the enemy in Dashkasan district, Khayal Suleymanov and Javidan Badalov were killed and he himself was wounded.

Hasan Mahiyyaddinli testified that he was wounded when the enemy fired at the vehicle he was in within the territory of Janyatag village, Aghdara district.

Radim Garakhanov testified that he was wounded in Aghdam district as a result of enemy fire by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal armed groups.

Responding to questions from Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, victim Haji Baghirov testified that he, Nasimi Hajiyev, and Vusal Ibrahimov were wounded when a mortar shell fired by the enemy exploded nearby in Aghdara district.

Tural Azimov and Mahammad Baghiyev testified that they were wounded in Aghdam district by enemy fire, while Hazrat Ismayilov testified that he was wounded in Aghdara.

Victim Goshgar Sharbatov testified that while evacuating the wounded in Khojavand district, he was injured when the enemy fired a shell at an ambulance marked with a distinguishing sign.

Other victims – Nuraly Shikhaliyev, Rasif Mammadov, Mazahir Aliyev, Amin Mammadov, Javid Shirvanov, Muslim Aliyev, Shahin Safarov, Umid Ibrahimli, Shahriyar Isgandarov, Eldeniz Dadashov, Amrah Hasanov, Vusal Abbasli, Shirin Hashimov, Kenan Sofiyev, Amir Nabiyev, Jamaladdin Mikayilli, and Kenan Mustafayev – all testified that they were wounded as a result of enemy provocations.

Subsequently, the testimony of victim Amid Guliyev was read out. It was stated that he sustained gunshot wounds below both knees as a result of enemy fire from a forested area in Farrukh village, Khojaly district.

Then, the forensic medical examination reports of the victims were announced at the court session.

The next hearing is scheduled for September 9.

It should be recalled that Ruben Vardanyan is charged under Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, launching, and waging an aggressive war), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of population), 109 (persecution), 110 (enforced disappearance of persons), 112 (unlawful deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenarism), 115.2 (violation of laws and customs of war), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (premeditated murder), 29,120.2.1, 29,120.2.3, 29,120.2.4, 29,120.2.7, 29,120.2.11, 29,120.2.12 (attempted premeditated murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (establishing a criminal association), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and carrying of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation security), 278.1 (violent seizure or retention of power, violent change of constitutional order), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).