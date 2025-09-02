Azernews.Az

Tuesday September 2 2025

Unprocessed metal output in Azerbaijan rises by over quarter

2 September 2025 10:59 (UTC+04:00)
Unprocessed metal output in Azerbaijan rises by over quarter
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

From January to July this year, Azerbaijan’s metallurgical industry and the production of finished metal products yielded 19.4 thousand tons of unprocessed metals, including lead, aluminum, zinc, and nickel, Azernews report

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more