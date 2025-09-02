OSCE PA President applauds closure of Minsk Process following joint Azerbaijani-Armenian request

2 September 2025 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Pere Joan Pons, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), has welcomed the decision to close the Minsk Process after a joint request by Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

Pons made the statement on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing the historical significance of the move.

"I welcome OSCE Ministerial Council decision to close the Minsk Process following the Joint Appeal of Armenia/Azerbaijan. This historic step, rooted in dialogue, strengthens the path to lasting peace in South Caucasus. We will continue to support this process," the post reads.