OSCE PA President applauds closure of Minsk Process following joint Azerbaijani-Armenian request
Pere Joan Pons, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), has welcomed the decision to close the Minsk Process after a joint request by Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.
Pons made the statement on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing the historical significance of the move.
"I welcome OSCE Ministerial Council decision to close the Minsk Process following the Joint Appeal of Armenia/Azerbaijan. This historic step, rooted in dialogue, strengthens the path to lasting peace in South Caucasus. We will continue to support this process," the post reads.
I welcome @OSCE Ministerial Council decision to close the Minsk Process following the Joint Appeal of Armenia/Azerbaijan. This historic step, rooted in dialogue, strengthens the path to lasting peace in South Caucasus. We will continue to support this process. 🇦🇲🤝🇦🇿 @oscepa— Pere Joan Pons Sampietro (@perejoanpons) September 1, 2025
