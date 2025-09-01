Tariffs prompt Brazil to diversify export markets

1 September 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

Brazil is in active negotiations with the United States to roll back a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods while simultaneously working to diversify its export markets, said Tatiana Prazeres, Brazil's Foreign Trade Secretary, on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking at a seminar organized by the Federation of Industries of São Paulo and the Council of the Americas, Prazeres emphasized that the government is focused on both ongoing talks with Washington and providing support to Brazilian companies affected by the new tariff.

She highlighted that the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil) has launched a strategic initiative to identify new markets for Brazilian products. Among the top priorities are Mexico, Canada, and India. Brazil is also making progress in trade discussions with its Mercosur partners, including negotiations with Canada, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and the European Union.

The 50% tariff, which came into effect in August, targets a wide range of Brazilian exports, including beef, fruit, and coffee. It was imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump as a response to Brazil's prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who remains under house arrest for his alleged involvement in the January 2023 coup attempt.

Prazeres reaffirmed Brazil's commitment to negotiating a "win-win relationship" with the U.S., emphasizing the private sector’s key role in fostering a constructive trade agenda moving forward.

In retaliation, Brazil has filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO). Despite the tariff, the United States remains Brazil's second-largest trading partner, after China, accounting for approximately 12% of Brazilian exports.

Brazil's rich biodiversity, particularly in the Amazon Rainforest, makes it a leading global supplier of sustainable products, including organic coffee and certified beef. The country is increasingly looking to leverage these advantages in its push to build stronger trade relationships with nations focused on sustainability.