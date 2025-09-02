Baku to host OIC Cultural Festival and Creative Week

2 September 2025 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

From October 6 to 12, the OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025 will be held in the capital, organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

The festival, organized by the OIC since 2019 in various member countries, aims to deepen cooperation in the fields of culture and creative industries, as well as to promote mutual understanding and friendly relations among peoples.

This will be the first time Azerbaijan hosts the event, which will once again demonstrate the country's growing role on the international cultural platform and its contribution to the promotion of multiculturalism, dialogue, and cooperation traditions in the region.

One of the main focuses of the festival will be the development of intercultural dialogue and the promotion of Islamic values such as tolerance, peace, and respect for diversity. The festival also aims to encourage joint projects in the fields of economy, education, science, and tourism, establish sustainable partnerships among member states, and strengthen the integration of creative industries into the global economy.

The event is expected to welcome more than 300 guests from over 50 countries, including government officials, representatives of international organizations, prominent figures in science, culture, and the arts, as well as experts in the creative industries. In total, the festival is expected to bring together over five thousand participants.

As part of the festival, several events are planned, including a high-level meeting of the Ministers of Culture of the OIC member states, the Cultural and Creative Industries Forum (MYFORUM), the Creative Village: Cultural and Creative Industries Exhibition (MYEXPO), the Baku Cinema Breeze – 2025 international film program, the Eastern Fashion Show featuring young and renowned designers from OIC countries, an international summit on gaming technologies (G-HUB), as well as various cultural projects related to theater, music, dance, and animation.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is an international organisation founded in 1969, consisting of 57 member countries. Its main purpose is to represent the collective interests of the Muslim world and to promote unity among Muslim nations.

Note that Azerbaijan joined the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on December 8, 1991.

Azerbaijan and the OIC cooperate in a variety of areas, including political, economic, cultural, educational, and humanitarian fields.

In 2024, the city of Shusha, Azerbaijan, was named the OIC Youth Capital.

This prestigious title is awarded annually by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) to a city within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

This year, the baton has been passed from Shusha to Morocco.