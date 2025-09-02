Culture Minister engages with public appeals in Shamkir [PHOTOS]

2 September 2025 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Monthly citizen receptions are held in cities and districts by the heads of central executive authorities and other administrative bodies, Azernews reports.

In line with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, these receptions are organized to hear the appeals and proposals of residents on-site, and appropriate measures are taken.

The next citizen reception by the Culture Minister Adil Karimli, was held on August 29 in the city of Shamkir.

The Culture Minister Adil Karimli and Head of the Shamkir District Executive Authority Rashad Taghiyev laid fresh flower bouquets at the monument of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the city, paying respectful tribute to his memory.

At the reception held at the Shamkir District Cultural Center, which was also attended by heads of relevant structural divisions of the ministry, citizens from the Shamkir, Gadabay, Tovuz, Aghstafa, and Gazakh districts presented their appeals.

The residents' appeals mainly concerned employment, improving the material and technical supply of enterprises, job changes, labor evaluation, proposals related to the cultural sector, and other issues.

The Minister emphasized that steps would be taken to promptly investigate and resolve the issues raised by the citizens in accordance with legislation.

Special attention was instructed to be given to the appeals of family members of martyrs and war veterans, with relevant directives issued to responsible officials of the ministry.