Azernews.Az

Tuesday September 2 2025

Azerbaijan’s households drive cash dollar deposits to two-year high

2 September 2025 18:10 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s households drive cash dollar deposits to two-year high
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Cash U.S. dollars from Azerbaijani households are flowing into banks at their fastest pace in two years, signalling renewed confidence in the local financial system and a shift in currency dynamics, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more