Tuesday September 2 2025

Azər-Türk Bank announces major capital increase

2 September 2025 15:16 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azər-Türk Bank JSC plans to raise its charter capital by ₼21.5 million ($12.7 million), or 27.2 percent, increasing it from ₼79 million ($46.6 million) to ₼100.5 million ($59.3 million), Azernews reports. The capital increase will be carried out by raising the nominal value of the bank’s 50 million outstanding shares from...

