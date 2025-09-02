Cambodia's total public debt rises to nearly billion USD at end of Q2 2025

2 September 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

At the end of the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Cambodia’s total public debt stood at $12.67 billion USD, marking a 4 percent increase from $12.18 billion at the close of Q1, according to the latest Cambodia Public Debt Statistical Bulletin released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!