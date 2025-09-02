Cambodia's total public debt rises to nearly billion USD at end of Q2 2025
At the end of the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Cambodia’s total public debt stood at $12.67 billion USD, marking a 4 percent increase from $12.18 billion at the close of Q1, according to the latest Cambodia Public Debt Statistical Bulletin released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
