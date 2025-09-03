Azernews.Az

Wednesday September 3 2025

Azerbaijan expands non-oil economic ambitions amid strategic ties with China

3 September 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan expands non-oil economic ambitions amid strategic ties with China
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
For over a decade, the Azerbaijani government has identified the diversification of its economy as a top national priority. While oil and gas have historically been the backbone of the economy, volatility in global energy markets and the broader need for sustainable development have prompted a deliberate shift toward non-oil sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, petrochemicals, information technology, green energy, and logistics. This policy is clearly paying dividends. According to the latest “Export Review” published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, non-oil exports rose by 11.4% in the first seven months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching...

