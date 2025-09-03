4th Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum to be held in İzmir on September 4
On September 4, the 4th Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum will take place in İzmir, Turkiye, with the participation of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Turkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar.
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy, the forum will focus on key sectors including hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, renewable energy, energy efficiency, regulation, mining, and other related fields. The event will also feature the signing of a cooperation protocol between the two countries.
As part of the forum’s program, a visit to SOCAR’s Aliaga terminal is planned.
The Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum was established within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation to further strengthen strategic energy ties between the two countries.
The first forum was held in December 2021 in Baku, the second in October 2022 in Istanbul, and the third in September 2023 in Nakhchivan.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!