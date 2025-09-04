UK bans energy drink sales to under-16s

4 September 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Consultations have begun in the UK on introducing a ban on the sale of energy drinks containing more than 150 mg of caffeine per liter to children under the age of 16, Azernews reports.

“Energy drinks may seem harmless, but they negatively impact children’s sleep, concentration, and overall well-being. High-sugar versions also contribute significantly to childhood obesity,” said Health Minister Wes Streeting.

According to research, around 100,000 children consume at least one energy drink every day, which adversely affects their sleep patterns, academic performance, and mental health. Education Minister Bridget Phillipson added that this measure would be “another crucial step towards creating the healthiest generation of children in history.”

The proposed ban, widely supported by parents and teachers alike, could help prevent obesity in approximately 40,000 children and save tens of millions of pounds in future healthcare costs related to diet-related diseases.

Interestingly, studies have also shown a link between excessive caffeine intake in children and increased anxiety and behavioral issues, highlighting the broader benefits of such restrictions beyond physical health.