American brands losing appeal overseas

3 September 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Consumer interest in American brands has seen a noticeable decline, according to Chris Kempczinski, CEO of McDonald's. In an interview with CNBC, he linked this trend to the shifting global perception of the United States itself, Azernews reports.

“We conducted four global consumer surveys asking, ‘How do you feel about America as a country? How do you feel about American brands? How do you feel about McDonald’s?’” Kempczinski said. “And we saw that the aura around America had dimmed a bit.”

According to the survey data, while the overall image of the U.S. and its brands has weakened in recent years—likely influenced by geopolitical tensions, cultural divides, and global skepticism of American policies—McDonald’s has managed to maintain its strong international appeal.

Kempczinski emphasized that despite the broader trend, McDonald’s remains an exception: “The shift in perception did not significantly impact McDonald’s. Our brand continues to be well-received across most global markets.”

Experts suggest that this resilience is due in part to McDonald’s deep localization strategies. The brand adapts its menu, marketing, and community initiatives to match the tastes and values of local cultures—turning what might be seen as an "American export" into a familiar part of everyday life in many countries.

Still, the findings reflect a growing challenge for U.S.-based multinational companies, which may need to rethink their branding and messaging strategies to stay relevant in a world where American cultural influence is no longer automatically seen as aspirational.

This shift also opens the door for local and regional brands to rise in prominence, appealing to consumers who are increasingly prioritizing authenticity, national identity, and alignment with local values.