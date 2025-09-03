'Nəsimi Dastanı' ballet to be presented in new production at Nasimi Festival [VIDEO]

3 September 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The third Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Spirituality, and Art, which will take place from September 23 to 25 in Baku and Shamakhi, will be memorable for a number of special events, Azernews reports.

The festival will celebrate the rich philosophical and literary heritage of one of the greatest poets of medieval Eastern literature, Imadeddin Nasimi, through scientific discussions and various cultural and artistic projects. It will also delight the audience with premieres of performances and ballets.

One of the premieres at the event will be the ballet "Nəsimi Dastanı."

As part of the festival, the timeless work of the great composer Fikret Amirov will be presented in a new arrangement. Directed by renowned ballet artist, theater director, and producer Andris Liepa, the ballet "Nəsimi Dastanı" will be performed by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater's Symphony Orchestra, accompanied by the ballet troupe. The choreographer for the new production is Patrick de Bana, who has worked with various troupes in different countries.

Rehearsals for the new presentation are currently underway.

The presentation of "Nəsimi Dastanı" will be held in front of the Nəsimi monument at the Nəsimi Gardens Complex in Shamakhi.

It is worth mentioning that Fikret Amirov's "Nəsimi Dastanı," dedicated to Nəsimi, was composed in 1973. The libretto was written by the writer Anar.

The ballet was first performed on September 23, 1973. This work was greatly appreciated by the audience and, shortly after its premiere, in 1974, it was awarded the State Prize of the Republic.