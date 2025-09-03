Azerbaijan to establish embassy in Bahrain
The Republic of Azerbaijan will establish an embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Azernews reports.
The matter has been included in the agenda of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Committee of the National Assembly, which will hold a meeting on September 10.
The draft law titled “On the Establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Bahrain (Manama City)” will be discussed during the committee session.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!