Wednesday September 3 2025

Azerbaijan spends nearly 58 mln manat on food products in 1H 2025

3 September 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)
In the first half of this year, Azerbaijan purchased food products worth 57.68 million manat through state orders, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Agriculture.

