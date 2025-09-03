Azerbaijan discusses insurance sector regulation with Asian Development Bank [PHOTOS]

3 September 2025 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed ways to enhance the regulatory and supervisory framework of the country’s insurance sector, Azernews reports.

CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov shared details of the talks on his social media account, noting that the discussions took place during a meeting with an ADB delegation led by Executive Director Rachel Thompson.

“During the meeting, we exchanged detailed views on the challenges facing the global economy, the country’s economic situation and development trends, monetary policy, and the improvement of the insurance sector’s regulatory framework, as well as the sector’s potential. We also discussed future cooperation opportunities between the CBA and ADB, including ADB’s potential involvement in Azerbaijan’s financial sector,” Kazimov said.