China’s V-Day Parade for regional unity and global security

3 September 2025 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Qaiser Nawab

China held a grand military parade in Beijing on September 3, 2025, to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The event was not only a solemn commemoration of a historic triumph but also a symbolic demonstration of China’s growing role in shaping regional unity and global security.

The parade featured 45 marching units and lasted about 70 minutes, showcasing both traditional and next-generation forces. Alongside infantry and armored formations, the event highlighted new capabilities in unmanned systems, underwater warfare, network-electronic operations, and hypersonic weapons, the majority of which were domestically developed and publicly displayed for the first time.

By integrating historical memory with modern innovation, China underscores the continuity of its national defense tradition: the victory of the past as inspiration for its current path of peaceful development.

International Attendance and Diplomatic Symbolism

What makes this year’s parade distinctive is the presence of prominent world leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin, DPRK leader Kim Jong-un, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, among others from Asia, Africa, and Europe, attended the event.

This collective appearance sends a powerful message. It demonstrates solidarity among countries advocating multipolarity, countering unilateralism and external interference. China, Russia, and DPRK share historical experiences in the anti-fascist struggle, a reflection of present-day convergence in safeguarding sovereignty, stability, and balance, countering Western hegemony.

For Pakistan, the parade carries special diplomatic weight. On September 2, Prime Minister Sharif held a bilateral meeting with President Xi, reaffirming the one-China principle and pledging protection for Chinese nationals, institutions, and projects in Pakistan. The two leaders also discussed upgrading the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and expanding the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Sharif’s presence at the parade symbolizes Pakistan’s firm alignment with China’s vision of regional stability and development. It also signals Islamabad’s determination to transform cooperation from infrastructure into broader economic, security, and people-to-people dimensions. Pakistan’s participation underscores the strategic depth of China-Pakistan relations, which are set to become one of the pillars of stability and prosperity in the region.

For China, the parade is at once a commemoration of the past, a statement of present resolve, and a declaration of future vision, to uphold peace through strength, to safeguard sovereignty, and to advance a fairer international system.

Peaceful Development and Global Governance

In official briefings ahead of the event, Chinese spokespeople stressed the dual message of “peace and deterrence.” China highlights its non-aggressive record: never initiating wars, never occupying others’ territories, and remaining a top contributor to United Nations peacekeeping missions. At the same time, the parade demonstrated that the country possesses the strength necessary to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This balance, military capability as a guarantor of peace, is aligned with China's proposed Global Governance Initiative (GGI), which calls on countries to work in concert for a more just and equitable global governance system. The GGI highlights adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by the international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating the people-centered approach, and focusing on taking real actions.

China has also positioned the parade within the larger narrative of the Global South’s rising influence. Officials noted that the share of developing countries in global GDP has increased from 24% to over 40% in the past two decades, while contributing around 80% of global growth. The gathering of leaders from Asia, Africa, and beyond thus embodied the momentum toward a more pluralistic, equitable international order.

China’s V-Day parade is more than a military spectacle. It is a bridge between history and future, between remembrance and renewal. The parade honors the sacrifices of those who defeated fascism while projecting a vision of a peaceful, multipolar, and cooperative world order.

The views and opinions expressed by guest columnists in their op-eds may differ from and do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial staff.

A grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War is held in Beijing, capital of China, on September 3, 2025. （Photo by Duan Wei/China Pictorial）

The author Qaiser Nawab is the Chairman of the Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD) in Islamabad, Pakistan.