President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on celebration of 90th anniversary of Yusif Samadoghlu

4 September 2025 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with addressing matters related to the order.

According to the order, the Ministry of Culture, in consultation with the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, will develop and implement a plan of events to honor Samadoghlu’s legacy.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to celebrate the 90th anniversary of People's Writer Yusif Samadoghlu.

