Azerbaijan Rowing Championship concludes with awarding ceremony [PHOTOS]

4 September 2025 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Rowing Championship, organized jointly by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation (AKAF), has concluded, Azernews reports.

On the second day of the tournament, rowers competed for seven sets of medals in the academic, kayak, and canoe categories.

The winners were awarded diplomas and medals. The distinguished rowers will compete in the CIS Games, which will be held in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 8.

It is worth noting that the rowing competitions at the CIS Games will take place at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center.

The Azerbaijan Championship also served as both preparation and a test event for the upcoming CIS Games.

The 3rd CIS Games are set to be held from September 28 to October 8 across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The competitions will take place at 12 different sports venues.

Athletes, officials, and guests from CIS member nations are anticipated to attend the event.

A total of 246 sets of medals will be awarded across 23 sports disciplines. Swimming will feature the most medal sets, with 40 available. In team sports like football, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, and chovgan, the top performers and MVPs will also be recognized.

Azerbaijan will field the largest team with 349 athletes, followed by Russia (263), Kazakhstan (259), Uzbekistan (257), Belarus (255), Tajikistan (202), Turkmenistan (170), and Kyrgyzstan (85). In total, 1,846 athletes from these eight countries are expected to participate.