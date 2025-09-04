Azerbaijan sees growth in gypsum production

4 September 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee revealed the amount of gypsum products produced in the country. Despite the growth in gypsum production, the overall value of Azerbaijan’s construction materials sector declined. The total production value in January–July 2025 amounted to...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!