Azerbaijan sees growth in gypsum production

4 September 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee revealed the amount of gypsum products produced in the country. Despite the growth in gypsum production, the overall value of Azerbaijan’s construction materials sector declined. The total production value in January–July 2025 amounted to...

