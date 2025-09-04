National Carpet Museum presents exhibition 'Faig Ahmed: Epoch 2011–2024'

4 September 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will open the exhibition "Faig Ahmed: Epoch 2011–2024" on September 11, Azernews reports.

The exhibition will feature works by the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Faig Ahmed, many of which will be shown in the country for the first time.

The exhibited works have already gained international recognition and have been presented at leading museums around the world, including the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design (Hawaii), the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (California), the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, the Newcomb Art Museum of Tulane University (New Orleans), Maraya Art Center (Sharjah), Museum Arnhem (Netherlands), and the Textile Museum of Sweden (Borås).

Faig Ahmed is one of the most prominent contemporary Azerbaijani artists. His practice combines traditional carpet weaving with contemporary artistic thought, philosophy, and cutting-edge technologies. Preserving national traditions, the artist expresses them through the language of contemporary art, transforming them into a universal artistic code that resonates with audiences worldwide.

In addition to textile works, the exhibition will present the video pieces Social Anatomy (2016) and You Are the Mystery (2024), in which the artist explores textiles as a medium that reflects the processes of time and shifting cultural contexts. On the opening day, the presentation of Ahmed’s new book "Faig Ahmed" will also take place, featuring interviews with the artist and scholarly essays on his work.

Faig Ahmed's works have been exhibited at the Aga Khan Museum (Toronto), the George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum (Washington, D.C.), the Victoria and Albert Museum (London), the National Gallery of Victoria (Melbourne), the Museum of Contemporary Art of Rome (MACRO), the Museum of Old and New Art (Tasmania), among other leading cultural institutions worldwide. His works are also held in the permanent collections of the Heydar Aliyev Center (Baku), the de Young Museum (San Francisco), the Birmingham Museum of Art (Alabama), the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences (Sydney), the Art Institute of Chicago, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and many others.

Since 2007, Faig Ahmed's art, in which classical carpet patterns are reimagined in a contemporary context, has been widely acclaimed and recognized worldwide.

The exhibition will be displayed until December 30, 2025.