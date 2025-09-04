Azerbaijan, Brazil explore cooperation in energy and mining
First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, currently visiting Brazil, met with Renato Dutra, Secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy for Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels, to discuss potential areas of collaboration, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s business environment, recent energy sector reforms, and key development targets. He also shared information on international investment instruments in which Azerbaijan partners with multiple countries.
The discussions focused on opportunities for cooperation in energy, mining, and mineral processing. Both sides agreed to further develop cooperation between the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan and Brazil in areas of mutual interest.
