Azerbaijan, UAE discuss energy cooperation and investment opportunities
Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have held discussions on strengthening partnerships in the energy sector and exploring opportunities for mutual investment, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov shared details of the meeting in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.
“I held a video conference with Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology,” Jabbarov wrote.
He noted that the meeting highlighted the successful partnership between the two countries and focused on joint projects, energy cooperation, mutual investment initiatives, and prospects for further collaboration.
We held a video conference with Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates (@MoIATUAE). During the discussions, we underscored the strong and successful partnership between our countries. We also reviewed jointly implemented… pic.twitter.com/URH5NLERM2— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) September 4, 2025
