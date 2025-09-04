Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan, UAE discuss energy cooperation and investment opportunities

4 September 2025 16:41 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have held discussions on strengthening partnerships in the energy sector and exploring opportunities for mutual investment, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov shared details of the meeting in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“I held a video conference with Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology,” Jabbarov wrote.

He noted that the meeting highlighted the successful partnership between the two countries and focused on joint projects, energy cooperation, mutual investment initiatives, and prospects for further collaboration.

