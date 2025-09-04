Caspian Sea levels continue to decline, raising regional concerns

4 September 2025 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The water level in the Caspian Sea is projected to continue falling over the next three to five years, according to Igor Shumakov, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet). He made the remarks at a session of the Coordinating Committee on Hydrometeorology of the Caspian Sea (CASPCOM), held in St. Petersburg.

Citing TASS, Azernews reports that Shumakov described the decline as a critical issue for the region, noting that the Caspian’s water level has dropped by nearly two meters over the past decade. Unlike in earlier cycles, it is not yet clear whether the water level will rise again in the coming years.

To address the challenge, CASPCOM and experts from Caspian littoral states are developing climate models to determine the duration of the sea’s shallowing process and to prepare recommendations aimed at ensuring the sustainable development of the region’s economy.

Shumakov stressed that the falling water level reflects broader patterns of global climate change. He linked the trend to a rise in dangerous hydrometeorological events across the Northern Hemisphere—events that are damaging economies and threatening public health and safety.

The CASPCOM session, held September 4–5, brought together representatives of the national hydrometeorological services of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan. The agenda included national reports on the state of hydrometeorological activities in the Caspian and discussions on future cooperation.