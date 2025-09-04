Azerbaijan advances renewable energy with largest battery storage system in region [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

4 September 2025 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan is entering a new stage in its energy sector, with plans to rapidly expand renewable energy sources (RES) supported by the creation of large-scale Battery Storage Systems (BESS), Azernews reports, citing “AzerEnergy.”

“AzerEnergy” is currently constructing Battery Storage Systems with a total capacity of 250 megawatts and 500 megawatt-hours at two key substations: the 500 kilovolt “Absheron” substation near the capital and the 220 kilovolt “Agdash” substation in the central part of the country. Construction and manufacturing of system components are underway. These systems of this scale will be the first not only in Azerbaijan but also across the CIS.

The implementation of BESS is expected to significantly enhance the stability of Azerbaijan’s energy system. They will improve frequency stability, reduce outages in BOEMs, compensate for active power shortages, meet peak loads, smooth load schedules during sunset hours, and allow energy system restoration in case of accidents. These systems will also strengthen Azerbaijan’s energy independence and enable reliable operation both in parallel and island modes with neighboring synchronous grids.

In parallel, AzerEnergy is executing a large-scale program to integrate 2 gigawatts of solar and wind power plants into the national grid by 2027. The program includes the construction of one of the largest substations in the country, the 500/330 kV “Navahi” Energy Junction, from which high-voltage transmission lines will connect various regions. Comprehensive measures are also underway to enhance digitalization and network management, supporting Azerbaijan’s transition toward a modern, resilient, and sustainable energy system.