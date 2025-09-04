Azernews.Az

Thursday September 4 2025

First phase of TAP expansion to boost Caspian gas supplies to Europe

4 September 2025 14:39 (UTC+04:00)
First phase of TAP expansion to boost Caspian gas supplies to Europe
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

TAP AG noted that capacity expansion is being offered to the market through market tests conducted every two years. During the 2021 market test, binding commitments were secured for an additional 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas per year. This expansion is progressing as planned, with the additional long-term capacity expected to be available from early 2026.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more