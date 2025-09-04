Fondazione Prada Film Fund opens applications for global film projects

4 September 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Film Fund announces the acceptance of applications for film projects from all over the world, Azernews reports.

Fondazione Prada is an annual initiative of the Film Fund aimed at supporting independent cinema. Every year, applications are opened for the selection of film projects with no restrictions on country, theme, genre, or language. The application period is open from September 1 to October 17, 2025.

Projects can be submitted at the development, production, or post-production stage. The final selection will be based solely on the quality, originality, creative vision, and the strength and reliability of the production company’s structure.

An international commission, consisting of recognized figures in cinema and culture, ensures an independent, objective, and professional selection process. Through this support, Fondazione Prada affirms and expands its contribution to the development of cinema, aiming to provide a platform for both well-known filmmakers and new talents, as well as for research-driven projects, encouraging innovative works.

The names of the projects selected for the first edition of the Fund will be announced between January and February 2026.

For more detailed information, please visit the following website.