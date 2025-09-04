Azernews.Az

Thursday September 4 2025

Baku’s strategic investments set stage for 6 GW renewable boom by 2030

4 September 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Baku's strategic investments set stage for 6 GW renewable boom by 2030
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
According to Moody’s, Baku’s initiatives are not merely symbolic, but they are backed by tangible infrastructure. The country is expected to invest $2.7 billion in renewable energy by 2027, aiming to lift the share of renewables in its installed capacity from current levels to 33.7% by 2027, with targets of 38% by 2030 and 42.5% by 2035. These targets significantly outpace many regional peers.

