Hamas declares readiness for comprehensive deal to release hostages in Gaza

4 September 2025 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Palestinian movement Hamas has announced its readiness to release all hostages held in the Gaza Strip as part of a comprehensive agreement with Israel. The declaration was published on the organisation’s official Telegram channel, Azernews reports.

“Hamas confirms that it is ready to move forward with the implementation of a comprehensive agreement under which it will release all hostages in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners," the statement read.

The group emphasized that such an agreement must include an end to the war in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave.

The announcement comes as Israel prepares for a major military operation in Gaza City. On September 3, Hamas reiterated its willingness to discuss a deal that would ensure the release of hostages while ending hostilities, MİG News reported.

According to the group, Hamas is still waiting for Israel’s response to a proposal submitted through mediators on August 18, which was endorsed by Hamas and other Palestinian factions.

“In this context, the Movement reiterates its readiness to implement a comprehensive agreement under which all enemy captives will be released in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian detainees held by the occupying authorities, within an arrangement that ends the war in Gaza, removes all occupation forces from the territory, opens crossings for all needs, and initiates a reconstruction process,” the declaration stated.

The announcement followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for Hamas to immediately release 20 Israeli hostages in exchange for an immediate ceasefire.