Azerbaijan–China MoU lays groundwork for deeper economic integration
The memorandum between the two central banks reflects a mutual recognition of the importance of financial stability and innovation. Azerbaijan, with its growing fintech ecosystem and ambitions to become a regional financial hub, stands to benefit immensely from China's expertise in digital payments, blockchain technologies, and regulatory frameworks. Conversely, China gains a foothold in the South Caucasus—a region that bridges Europe and Asia and offers strategic access to energy corridors and emerging markets. This financial alignment also facilitates smoother transactions for Chinese companies operating in Azerbaijan, particularly in sectors like energy, infrastructure, and logistics. It reduces currency risks, enhances transparency, and fosters trust—critical ingredients for long-term investment.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!