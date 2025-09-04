Azernews.Az

Thursday September 4 2025

Azerbaijan–China MoU lays groundwork for deeper economic integration

4 September 2025 17:03 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The memorandum between the two central banks reflects a mutual recognition of the importance of financial stability and innovation. Azerbaijan, with its growing fintech ecosystem and ambitions to become a regional financial hub, stands to benefit immensely from China's expertise in digital payments, blockchain technologies, and regulatory frameworks. Conversely, China gains a foothold in the South Caucasus—a region that bridges Europe and Asia and offers strategic access to energy corridors and emerging markets. This financial alignment also facilitates smoother transactions for Chinese companies operating in Azerbaijan, particularly in sectors like energy, infrastructure, and logistics. It reduces currency risks, enhances transparency, and fosters trust—critical ingredients for long-term investment.

