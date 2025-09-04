State Services strengthen cyber defense as attack numbers fall

4 September 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

In January–August 2025, a total of 346.64 million malicious links were blocked on the "AzStateNet" network, according to the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security. This represents a 38 percent decrease compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

In August alone, 31.76 million malicious links were prevented, which is 40 percent less than in August 2024.

Alongside network protection, the central antivirus system installed on end users blocked 18.7 million malicious electronic documents over the eight months — 6.1 times more than in the previous year. Meanwhile, the "Sandbox" protection system intercepted 71,075 malicious documents, a figure 58 percent lower than in 2024.

For comparison, throughout 2024, "AzStateNet" blocked 814.37 million malicious connections, while the antivirus system and "Sandbox" system blocked 4.48 million and 195,082 malicious documents respectively.

The State Service also reported the identification of 612 cyberattack indicators (IOC) targeting state institutions in the first eight months of 2025, down 9 percent compared to last year. Of these, 211 cyberthreats were detected and neutralized during internal investigations, while 401 were blocked following incident reports from state institutions.

In August alone, 39 cyberattacks were identified, marking a 25 percent decrease year-on-year. In 2024, a total of 1,070 cyberattacks were registered against government agencies.