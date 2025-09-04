Azerbaijan, Peru hold first round of political consultations in Lima
Azerbaijan and Peru have held their first round of political consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries in Lima, Azernews reports, citing Peru’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The talks took place within the framework of a visit by an Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov.
The Peruvian side was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Félix Denegri, who headed his country’s delegation at the consultations.
