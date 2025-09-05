Baku court hears case against Armenian nationals accused of war crimes

5 September 2025 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A court hearing is underway in Baku over the criminal case of individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The trial is being held at the Baku Court Complex under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court. The victims in the case had testified during the previous hearing.

According to the indictment, the accused face charges of crimes against peace and humanity, including waging an aggressive war, genocide, forced displacement of civilians, persecution, torture, military robbery, and other grave violations of international law. These crimes were committed by Armenia and its armed forces, as well as the illegal armed formations of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" created by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories.

Fifteen individuals have been charged, among them former leaders and commanders of Armenian armed groups: Harutyunyan Arayik Vladimiri, Ghukasyan Arkadi Arshavir, Sahakyan Bako Sahaki, Ishkhanyan Davit Rubeni, Manukyan David Azatini, Babayan Davit Klimi, Mnatsakanyan Levon Henrikovich, Beglaryan Vasili Ivani, Ghazaryan Erik Roberti, Allahverdiyan Davit Nelsoni, Stepanyan Gurgen Homeri, Balayan Levon Romiki, Babayan Madat Arakelovich, Martirosyan Garik Grigori, and Pashayan Melikset Vladimiri.

They face multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including:

Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging an aggressive war)

Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection)

Article 103 (genocide)

Article 105 (destruction of the population)

Article 106 (slavery)

Article 107 (deportation or forced transfer of population)

Article 109 (persecution)

Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons)

Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law)

Article 113 (torture)

Article 114 (mercenary activity)

Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of war)

Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law in armed conflict)

Article 118 (military robbery)

Article 120 (wilful killing)

Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship)

Article 214 (terrorism) and 214-1 (financing of terrorism)

Article 218 (creation of a criminal association)

Article 228 (illegal acquisition and carrying of weapons and explosives)

Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security)

Article 277 (assassination of a state or public figure)

Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional order)

Article 279 (creation of unlawful armed formations)

The trial continues at the Baku Court Complex, where detailed testimonies and evidence are being examined.