Ankara, Damascus launch comprehensive cooperation in education following ministerial visit

4 September 2025 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Turkish Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin concluded a series of official meetings in Damascus, marking a significant step toward deepening bilateral cooperation between Turkiye and Syria in the field of education. Speaking at the historic Süleymaniye Complex following his return, Tekin shared insights into the visit and outlined a roadmap for future collaboration.

Arriving in Damascus in the early hours of the morning, Minister Tekin emphasized that Turkiye has maintained consistent contact with its Syrian counterparts since the fall of the previous regime. He underscored President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s vision of Syria as an independent, strong nation governed by peace and human rights.

“Our colleagues at the general directorate level laid the groundwork through prior visits,” Tekin stated. “Now, we are here to evaluate the progress and determine the next steps with Syrian Minister of Education Muhammad Abdurrahman Terko and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Marwan al-Halabi.”

Tekin reiterated Turkiye’s commitment to supporting Syria’s development as a prosperous, sovereign neighbor. “All our support and policies are aimed at helping our brothers and sisters—who share deep historical ties with us—stand on their own feet as an independent and thriving nation,” he said.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Turkish-Syrian relationship, Tekin noted that Turkiye shares its longest land border with Syria. He stressed that strengthening bilateral ties is essential, particularly in the context of Turkiye’s “terror-free” national vision. “We are here to express our willingness to stand by our Syrian friends in areas that will empower Syria,” he added.

Tekin described the meetings as “highly positive,” noting that Syrian officials placed special emphasis on Turkiye’s experience and expertise in education. “They have requested our support, and we are ready to collaborate across multiple areas—from restructuring educational processes to curriculum design and textbook development,” he said.

Joint working groups have already been established to coordinate efforts. “We’ve assessed how we will proceed,” Tekin explained. He emphasized that redesigning the curriculum is a top priority for Syrian authorities, and Turkiye is prepared to assist in this endeavor.

In addition to curriculum reform, Tekin highlighted Turkiye’s willingness to share its experience in teacher training. “We will contribute to the development of Syria’s educational workforce,” he affirmed.

Minister Tekin also addressed the issue of Syrian students currently studying in Turkiye. “During the last academic year, approximately 800,000 Syrian children and youth received education in our schools,” he said. He stressed the importance of coordinating their honorable and voluntary return to Syria.

As part of this process, technical discussions have been held regarding the adaptation of Syrian students to their respective grade levels, the preparation of relevant legislation, and the restructuring of Syria’s examination systems.

Tekin announced that a comprehensive cooperation process between Turkiye and Syria is now underway. “We will establish a partnership that honors the legal frameworks of both neighboring countries and develop our relations in a way that sets an example for the world,” he declared.

He reiterated President Erdoğan’s directive to support Syria as an independent and free power. “We shaped our meetings in line with this policy. Upon our return, our teams will continue their work,” Tekin said.

Following their visit to the Süleymaniye Complex, Minister Tekin and his delegation departed from Damascus International Airport and returned to Turkiye.