Tesla launches app for booking self-driving robotaxis

4 September 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Tesla has officially rolled out its Robotaxi ordering app, making its autonomous ride-hailing service available to a wider audience, Azernews reports.

The service first launched in Austin, Texas, at the end of June, but until now was accessible only to a limited group of early testers, including investors and select influencers. With the release of the new app, more users can now try Tesla's self-driving ride service - although full access is still being gradually expanded.

At this stage, the Robotaxi program operates using modified Tesla Model Y vehicles equipped with cameras, radar, and advanced sensors. These vehicles are not yet fully autonomous and still include a safety driver on board in most cases. Tesla's dedicated Cybercab, a futuristic electric vehicle designed from the ground up for autonomous operation, is still under development and expected to debut at a later date.

According to Tesla, certain restrictions apply: only users aged 18 and older can request rides through the Robotaxi app. Additionally, children under 13 are not allowed to ride, even if accompanied by an adult, likely due to safety and liability concerns.

The app itself features a minimalist interface, allowing users to request rides, track vehicle arrival in real time, and provide feedback after the trip. Tesla also plans to integrate in-app entertainment options during rides once fully autonomous vehicles are deployed.

This move is seen as a significant step toward Elon Musk’s long-promised vision of a driverless, app-based Tesla fleet. While fully autonomous robotaxis are not yet a reality, the company's gradual rollout strategy allows Tesla to collect valuable real-world driving data, improve its AI systems, and fine-tune user experience before a mass-market launch.

If successful, the Robotaxi program could disrupt the traditional ride-hailing industry, challenging companies like Uber and Lyft by offering a driver-free, all-electric alternative.