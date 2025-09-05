Deputy Head of Cybersecurity Service warns emerging threats in Azerbaijan's public sector

5 September 2025 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In the first half of this year, the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security (SSSCIS) identified 62 vulnerabilities across 34 government information systems that allowed unauthorized access to citizens’ personal data.

Azernews reports that Allahveran Ismayilov, Deputy Head of the SSSCIS, made this disclosure during his speech at the 6th Summit of Heads of Information Security of State Institutions.

Ismayilov emphasized that ongoing digitalization and regular updates in state information systems bring new security risks and vulnerabilities alongside improvements.

“Cybersecurity is not just about defense; we must also embrace innovation. Today, concepts like ‘smart cities,’ artificial intelligence, and open-source solutions are creating new opportunities in public administration. However, they also introduce new threats. Discussions on cyberwarfare scenarios targeting critical infrastructure have moved from theory to real-world experience,” Ismayilov noted.