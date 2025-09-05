Azerbaijan sets benchmark with BESS megaproject in S Caucasus [ANALYSIS]
Currently under construction by AzerEnergy, the national electricity operator, the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project will have a total capacity of 250 megawatts (MW) and 500 megawatt-hours (MWh). It will be deployed at two strategically important substations: the 500 kV Absheron substation, near the capital Baku, and the 220 kV Agdash substation in central Azerbaijan. Once operational, this system will be the first of its kind in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Turkiye, and Russia, underscoring Azerbaijan's regional leadership in energy innovation.
