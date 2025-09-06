Pakistani exporters eye Chinese market with live seafood solutions

Azernews.Az

September 6 2025

6 September 2025
Pakistani seafood exporters met with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry in Beijing and updated him on discussions with their Chinese counterparts as Islamabad intensifies efforts to expand fisheries exports, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

