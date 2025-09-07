Russian airstrikes kill civilians and cause destruction in Kiev [PHOTOS]

7 September 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

At least two civilians were killed and 18 others injured in massive Russian airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, Azernews reports via the head of the Kiev City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

A series of powerful explosions shook the city, with destruction and fires recorded in several districts. Search and rescue operations are still underway, and authorities have warned that the death toll could rise.

According to the State Emergency Service, several multi-storey residential buildings were damaged in the Svyatoshyn district. “A fire broke out in a nine-storey building from the 6th to the 9th floor and the ceilings were partially collapsed. A hangar and cars also burned,” the agency said.

In the Darnytskyi district, a fire and partial destruction occurred on two floors of a four-storey residential building.

It should be noted that the strikes, which began on the night of September 7, were carried out using strike drones and missiles.