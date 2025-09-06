Azerbaijan U-19 team to play second match at Slovenia Nations Cup

6 September 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan national football team for players under 19, currently in a training camp in Slovenia, will play its second match today in the Slovenia Nations Cup friendly tournament.

According to Azernews, the U-19 team will face the Faroe Islands’ counterparts. The match will take place at the Čatež Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 13:00 Baku time.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan won its first match against Iceland 2-1.