dOM Interactive Theater wins top prize at Soul of Eurasia competition

5 September 2025 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first interactive theater in Azerbaijan, dOM, has become a first-degree laureate of the International Performing Arts Competition "Soul of Eurasia" in the "Theater Art" category, specializing in "Dramatic Theater" in the "Professional Theater" section, Azernews reports.

The competition was established by the Autonomous Nonprofit Organization "Eurasian Center for Culture and Arts."

"For us, it's not so much about awards as it is about confirming that the chosen path of life, engaging theater truly resonates beyond our stage. Thanks to the competition jury, our audience, and the new dOM team – without our collective energy and belief, this result would have been impossible. As they say: 'We are still just rehearsing, and they're already applauding us,'" noted the founder and leader of the dOM theater, theater director, and coach Tarlan Rasulov.

dOM was founded in 2016, and its performances take place in unconventional venues with audience participation in the action.

The "spontaneous acting" method developed by Rasulov involves improvisation and the removal of boundaries between actors and the audience.