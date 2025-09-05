Azernews.Az

Friday September 5 2025

Azerbaijan-Romania trade turnover surpasses $400 million

5 September 2025 18:03 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan-Romania trade turnover surpasses $400 million
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

In the first seven months of this year, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania rose 36.3 percent. Exports from Azerbaijan to Romania amounted to...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more