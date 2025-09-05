Young filmmakers dive into cinema through mentorship and hands-on training [PHOTOS]

5 September 2025 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

The next series of training sessions and seminars is underway as part of an educational project for young people, organized in partnership with the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union, Azernews reports.

Young people passionate about directing, cinematography, and editing are gaining valuable insights into the profession through hands-on learning, guided by experienced mentors. They are immersing themselves in the exciting world of cinema, receiving both theoretical knowledge and practical experience as they explore the filmmaking process.

This time, the mentors include Ismail Iman, a screenwriter who teaches the art of creating compelling storylines and realistic characters; Turgan Huseyn, a director and producer who delves into the visual language of cinema and the management of the filming process; and Haji Safarov, a film critic who helps participants look beyond the surface, understanding not just the visuals but also the deeper ideas, context, and artistic intentions behind the film.

The participants are learning to write scripts, shoot scenes, work with cameras and lighting, and edit footage, experiencing the entire filmmaking journey from concept to final shot. The process is filled with lively discussions, a creative atmosphere, and the opportunity to ask the experts any questions.

This project offers not just a chance to master the basics of film production, but also an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, experience the energy of a real film set, and potentially take the first step toward a career in cinema.

Founded in 2012, the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union (AUF) focuses on the development of local cinema as an integral part of national culture and world cinema.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art, enjoying huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons, have been filmed.

The Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union is a member of the Confederation of Unions of Cinematographers of the CIS and Baltic States.