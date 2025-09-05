Aghdam’s Bafco Invest exhibits at Kazakhstan’s KazBuild Expo [PHOTOS]

5 September 2025 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Bafco Invest LLC, a resident company of the Aghdam Industrial Park under the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan, is proudly participating in the 31st Kazakhstan International Building & Interiors Exhibition – KazBuild 2025, held in Almaty.

Azernews reports that Bafco Invest is drawing considerable attention at the event with its latest collection of premium-grade safety and work shoes, showcasing high-quality prototypes tailored for the construction and industrial sectors.

As the region’s largest and most prestigious event in the construction sector, KazBuild 2025 has brought together 401 companies from 23 countries, including leading manufacturers from Germany, Poland, the UAE, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran. The exhibition serves as a strategic platform for networking, trade, and innovation exchange in the building materials and interiors market. The event runs until September 5.

Bafco Invest LLC specializes in the production of protective work shoes and polyurethane boots at its manufacturing facility located in the Aghdam Industrial Park. The company’s participation in international expos like KazBuild highlights Azerbaijan’s growing industrial capabilities and export potential in non-oil sectors.

This international presence aligns with the broader vision of reviving liberated territories through sustainable industrial development, and strengthens Azerbaijan’s reputation as a rising player in regional manufacturing and innovation.