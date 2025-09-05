Young talent thrills audience at National Art Museum [PHOTOS]

5 September 2025 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has launched the new season of its "Music in the Museum" project with a solo concert by Teymur Kazimov, a laureate of international competitions, Azernews reports.

The music night featured international competition laureates Jamal Aliyev (piano) and Dilara Karimova, a faculty member of the Baku Music Academy (concertmaster).

They performed selected works by Azerbaijani and world composers for the audience.

The concert program, featuring classical music masterpieces, was warmly received by art enthusiasts with applause.

Founded in 1937, Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.